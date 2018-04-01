Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Sun, 01 April 2018 at 10:11 pm

Watch Sara Bareilles Sing 'I Don't Know How to Love Him' in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Sara Bareilles blew everyone away with her rendition of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” during the NBC production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live and you can watch the video here!

The Grammy-nominated entertainer performed live during the production, which took place on Sunday night (April 1) at the Marcy Avenue Armory in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sara is playing the role of Mary Magdalene in the musical, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber almost 50 years ago.

Make sure to listen to the full soundtrack if you’re loving the show!

