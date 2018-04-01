Top Stories
Sun, 01 April 2018 at 5:30 pm

Who Is Sara Bareilles' Boyfriend? Meet Rise's Joe Tippett!

Who Is Sara Bareilles' Boyfriend? Meet Rise's Joe Tippett!

Sara Bareilles will be taking the stage for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in just a few hours, and many may be wondering – is the singer single?

Well, she is currently dating actor Joe Tippett and the story of how they met is really sweet! The pair met while working together on her Broadway show Waitress – where she wrote the music and lyrics and he had a role in an out of town try out in Massachusetts in 2015.

Though Joe wasn’t in the original Broadway cast of the musical, he eventually did take over the role of Earl in the show.

In addition, Joe has starred on Broadway in Airline Highway and also portrays Coach Strickland on NBC’s Rise.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Wenn
