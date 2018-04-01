Willow Smith To Perform at Afropunk Fest 2018

Willow Smith adds some color to her dreadlocks!

The 17-year-old singer was seen out and about in Calabasas on Saturday (March 31) with some pastel colored strands in her hair.

It was recently announced that Willow and her brother Jaden are set to perform at 2018 Afropunk Fest in Brooklyn, New York on August 25.

The theme for Afropunk Fest this year is The People Resist, which “brings together Afropunk ideology and the people who support it, in resistance to those that strive to oppress.”

The week before, Willow took the stage at the March For Our Lives in Downtown Los Angeles.