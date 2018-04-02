'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 9:53 pm

American Idol just announced their Top 24 contestants and it’s quite the talented group!

The judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – narrowed down the contestants to the best 12 men and the best 12 women.

While many of America’s favorites are through to the next round, some surprising contestants didn’t make the cut.

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sunday and Mondays at 8 PM on ABC. Live shows are set to begin on April 22nd.

Click through the slideshow to meet American Idol’s top 24…
Photos: ABC
