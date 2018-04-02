Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 1:14 pm

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Apologizes After April Fools Day Prank Backlash

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Apologizes After April Fools Day Prank Backlash

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is issuing an apology after the backlash he faced for his April Fools Day prank saying his fiance Lauren Burnham was pregnant.

On April 1, Arie posted, “Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91,” and later added “April Fools!”

Fans were quick to point out that some women have trouble becoming pregnant and don’t think it’s something to joke about.

On April 2, after the backlash, Arie added, “I do have sympathy for women struggling from infertility. My April Fools prank was in no way meant to offend women who struggle with that. I apologize if you were effected personally by my post.”
Photos: ABC
