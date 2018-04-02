Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 12:36 am

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s April Fools' Joke Has Fans Mad at Him

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s April Fools' Joke Has Fans Mad at Him

Fans are not happy with The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. after he joked that his fiancee Lauren Burnham was pregnant on April Fools’ Day.

The 36-year-old reality star and race car driver posted a photo of a woman with a baby bump on his social media accounts on Sunday (April 1). He later added “April Fools!”

“Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91,” Arie captioned the original post.

Fans were upset at Arie for making pregnancy the butt of a joke as many women have issues getting pregnant and don’t think it’s something to joke about.

Click inside to see the tweets that Arie put out…

Just Jared on Facebook
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 01
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 02
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 03
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 04
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 05
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 06
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 07
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 08
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 09
arie luyendyk jr lauren burnham photos 10

Photos: ABC
Posted to: April Fool's Day, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is suing the photographers that are currently suing her - TMZ
  • You have to watch the trailer for the Riverdale musical episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Chelsea Handler is praising Stormi Daniels - TooFab
  • Find out which former president is slamming President Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Lucy Hale's bag - Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    He has fans?