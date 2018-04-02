Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s April Fools' Joke Has Fans Mad at Him

Fans are not happy with The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. after he joked that his fiancee Lauren Burnham was pregnant on April Fools’ Day.

The 36-year-old reality star and race car driver posted a photo of a woman with a baby bump on his social media accounts on Sunday (April 1). He later added “April Fools!”

“Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91,” Arie captioned the original post.

Fans were upset at Arie for making pregnancy the butt of a joke as many women have issues getting pregnant and don’t think it’s something to joke about.

