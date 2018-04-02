Top Stories
Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 2:33 am

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna was involved in an apparent altercation at California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain on Easter Sunday (April 1) and she’s speaking out to clear up what happened.

The 29-year-old reality star could be seen swinging a pink stroller at someone in a video that a fan posted to Twitter.

Throughout the day, Chyna posted photos and videos of her kids King Cairo, 5, and Dream Kardashian, 1, sitting in the stroller. Neither of them appear to be in the video.

Chyna was joined by 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay at the park.

Click inside to see what she said in the response to the video…

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” Chyna said in a note on Instagram story and Snapchat.

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost,” she added. “Love, King and Dreams mommy.”
Just Jared on Facebook
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 01
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 02
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 03
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 04
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 05
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 06
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 07
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 08
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 09
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 10
blac chyna speaks out after an altercation at six flags 11

Photos: Instagram, Snapchat
Posted to: Blac Chyna, Celebrity Babies, Dream Kardashian, king cairo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr
  • lolo13

    She’s a poor excuse of a mother

  • imnobody

    She is a poor excuse of a human being.

  • Danae

    How delusional of that woman to call herself ‘famous’. Famous for what? Taking off your clothes or snagging rich baby daddies?

  • Jack Lean

    I am not really interested in what the trailer park’s pole stripper has to say.
    In fact, I would believe President Turd Ferguson before I would believe the overassed skank.

  • brittak

    I think you should stop writing about her. No one really cares for her. Famous? Famous for what?

  • Calamity

    Trash. Shouldn’t have gotten violent in the first place.

  • SquidBillie

    “Being famous?” More like, being a Z-list piece of trash who puts herself out there any chance she gets.. The woman was just touching your daughter’s hand, so get over yourself.

  • MARCUS

    Then why are you on here commenting you idiot?

  • MARCUS

    Then go away.

  • SquidBillie

    Aww….Having a rough monday morning calling people idiots?? Troll

  • SquidBillie

    No, YOU go away, loser.

  • jamal dt

    She’s a poor excuse of living thing

  • jamal dt

    ‘FAMOUS’ ?? really?