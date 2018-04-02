Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna was involved in an apparent altercation at California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain on Easter Sunday (April 1) and she’s speaking out to clear up what happened.

The 29-year-old reality star could be seen swinging a pink stroller at someone in a video that a fan posted to Twitter.

Throughout the day, Chyna posted photos and videos of her kids King Cairo, 5, and Dream Kardashian, 1, sitting in the stroller. Neither of them appear to be in the video.

Chyna was joined by 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay at the park.

Click inside to see what she said in the response to the video…

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” Chyna said in a note on Instagram story and Snapchat.

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost,” she added. “Love, King and Dreams mommy.”