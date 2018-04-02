Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Cardi B Drops 'Bartier Cardi' Music Video - Watch Now!

Cardi B Drops 'Bartier Cardi' Music Video - Watch Now!

Cardi B just released her music video for “Bartier Cardi” and you need to see it!

The 25-year-old rapper got super glam for the new music vid, which also features 21 Savage as well as her fiance Offset.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B.

In the vid, Cardi gives major vintage vibes while playing a television star. Later, she cozies up to Offset in the backseat of a car.

“Make sure ya check out Bartier Cardi music video on YOUTUBE !!!” Cardi wrote on her Instagram.

Check out the entire music video below…
