Cardi B Drops 'Bartier Cardi' Music Video - Watch Now!

Cardi B just released her music video for “Bartier Cardi” and you need to see it!

The 25-year-old rapper got super glam for the new music vid, which also features 21 Savage as well as her fiance Offset.

In the vid, Cardi gives major vintage vibes while playing a television star. Later, she cozies up to Offset in the backseat of a car.

“Make sure ya check out Bartier Cardi music video on YOUTUBE !!!” Cardi wrote on her Instagram.

