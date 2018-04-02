Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 9:25 pm

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have announced their decision to separate after almost nine years of marriage.

The 37-year-old actor and the 37-year-old actress and World of Dance host met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and they got married in 2009.

Channing and Jenna are the parents of a daughter named Everly, who will turn five next month. Just days ago, the whole family attended the Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Hey world! So… We have something we would like to share,” the former couple said in their statement posted to Instagram.

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction,” they added.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the former couple continued. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”
Photos: Getty
  • Thiran Uthaman

    surprising. did not see this one coming

  • SquidBillie

    Shocking…Said nobody.

  • SquidBillie

    He’s apparently been cheating for years.

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    she was tired of being his beard…. sad!!!

  • Reilly

    I can’t say I’m surprised. There have been stories of him cheating on her for years and some of them actually had proof but it was still denied.

  • patrickdornoff

    prob just hearsay

  • cafeast

    But she’s so hot! He’s never gonna find anyone better. She’s too perfect.

  • Sara

    What a load of garbage! We’re divorcing but we’re still totally in love with each other? Yeah right! I am so tired of hearing about people divorcing bc they just feel like it. Marriage is forever, until death do you part. Not until you feel done. Marriage is not easy, it takes a lot of work. And you don’t always feel “in love.” Love is a choice. I’ve been married for 19 years this June and I’m only 38, so half my life. It’s not always easy but we made a commitment, which to us actually meant something.

  • https://vidozz.com/cyq 🧜🏻‍♀️ Kari ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    Ok, next!