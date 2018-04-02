Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 12:45 pm

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Chris Hemsworth grabs his wife Elsa Pataky‘s butt while they spent the day at the beach!

Elsa and Chris were seen going in for a kiss on Monday (April 2) while she soaked up the sun in her bikini in Byron Bay, Australia. Chris grabbed her backside momentarily.

Chris and Elsa were hanging out with Matt Damon and his wife Luciana that day and you can see lots more photos here of the couples.

Check out the photos of Chris Hemsworth kissing his wife and packing on the PDA…
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
