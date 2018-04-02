Chrissy Teigen Burns Bill O'Reilly on Twitter After He Criticizes 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly was not a fan of Jesus Christ Superstar Live and fans are loving what Chrissy Teigen said in response to his tweet criticizing the show.

The production featured some modern elements, like the sets, the costumes, and the makeup, including tattoos on several characters.

“Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez,” O’Reilly tweeted on Sunday night.

Chrissy responded to it and said, “Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars.” She is referring to the $32 million settlement that a Fox News legal analyst reportedly received after she made a sexual harassment claim against O’Reilly.

