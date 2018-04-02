Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Chrissy Teigen Burns Bill O'Reilly on Twitter After He Criticizes 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Chrissy Teigen Burns Bill O'Reilly on Twitter After He Criticizes 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly was not a fan of Jesus Christ Superstar Live and fans are loving what Chrissy Teigen said in response to his tweet criticizing the show.

The production featured some modern elements, like the sets, the costumes, and the makeup, including tattoos on several characters.

“Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez,” O’Reilly tweeted on Sunday night.

Chrissy responded to it and said, “Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars.” She is referring to the $32 million settlement that a Fox News legal analyst reportedly received after she made a sexual harassment claim against O’Reilly.

Make sure to read all of Chrissy‘s live-tweets from the show.
  • namers

    They’re both obnoxious.

  • Jules

    Why does everything this woman say on twitter become news? Who actually cares????? I had nothing against her until news about her tweets started appearing everywhere,but now I can’t stand her. Thanks for that…

  • Just Saying

    That was a solid burn.