Demi Lovato is Glowing in Orange Coat Ahead of Newark Concert

Demi Lovato looked radiant while heading to her concert tonight!

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was spotted leaving her hotel on Monday (April 2) in New York City.

She stopped to snap pics with fans as she made her way out, rocking a white top, black pants, a silky orange coat, and gold hoop earrings, styling her hair in loose curls.

Demi was headed to her show at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., as part of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour with DJ Khaled.

It marks her last North American stop before she heads to Sao Paulo, Brazil.