'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 10:42 pm

Demi Lovato is Glowing in Orange Coat Ahead of Newark Concert

Demi Lovato looked radiant while heading to her concert tonight!

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was spotted leaving her hotel on Monday (April 2) in New York City.

VIDEO: Watch Demi Lovato sing “Skyscraper” at March for Our Lives

She stopped to snap pics with fans as she made her way out, rocking a white top, black pants, a silky orange coat, and gold hoop earrings, styling her hair in loose curls.

Demi was headed to her show at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., as part of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour with DJ Khaled.

It marks her last North American stop before she heads to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

I wasn’t made to fall in line..

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

