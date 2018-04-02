Drake Wears Matching Track Suit for Lunch with His Entourage

Drake leaves Toscanova restaurant after lunch with his pals on Saturday afternoon (March 31) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 31-year-old rapper wore a matching white tracksuit for his casual outing with friends. He was seen getting into a chauffeured Maybach car that had a privacy curtain and a personal television in the back seat.

Drake has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine weeks in a row with his smash hit single “God’s Plan.” It is the biggest song of the year so far!