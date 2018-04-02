Top Stories
Drake Wears Matching Track Suit for Lunch with His Entourage

Drake leaves Toscanova restaurant after lunch with his pals on Saturday afternoon (March 31) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 31-year-old rapper wore a matching white tracksuit for his casual outing with friends. He was seen getting into a chauffeured Maybach car that had a privacy curtain and a personal television in the back seat.

Drake has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine weeks in a row with his smash hit single “God’s Plan.” It is the biggest song of the year so far!
