'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 6:52 pm

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Struggle With Depression

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Struggle With Depression

Dwayne Johnson is thanking fans for their outpouring of support after he opened up about his struggle with depression.

In a recent interview, the 45-year-old actor discussed his mother’s suicide attempt and his battle with mental health.

“Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly,” he told The Express.

After the article was published, Dwayne took to his Twitter to share the story and his thoughts.

“Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru the sludge/s– and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone,” Dwayne wrote.

We’re so glad Dwayne shared his story in hopes that it will help others!
Photos: Getty
