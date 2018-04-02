Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 9:00 pm

Eliza Coupe & Darin Olien Split After Four Years of Marriage

Eliza Coupe & Darin Olien Split After Four Years of Marriage

Eliza Coupe and her husband Darin Olien are filing for divorce after four years together.

According to TMZ, Darin filed legal documents on Monday (April 2) seeking to end their marriage.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eliza Coupe

The couple got married on Christmas Eve back in December of 2014, after getting engaged on Thanksgiving.

Eliza was previously married to puppeteer Randall Whittinghill from 2007 to 2013.

Following their split, Eliza was ordered to pay Randall $7,000/month in spousal support for 2 years in addition to a lump sum of $306,000.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Darin Olien, Divorce, Eliza Coupe, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr
  • Anne Nonnamous

    What a bummer. I just started watching “Happy Endings” on Hulu. Wish her the best and hope more happy times are to come for Eliza.