Eliza Coupe & Darin Olien Split After Four Years of Marriage

Eliza Coupe and her husband Darin Olien are filing for divorce after four years together.

According to TMZ, Darin filed legal documents on Monday (April 2) seeking to end their marriage.

The couple got married on Christmas Eve back in December of 2014, after getting engaged on Thanksgiving.

Eliza was previously married to puppeteer Randall Whittinghill from 2007 to 2013.

Following their split, Eliza was ordered to pay Randall $7,000/month in spousal support for 2 years in addition to a lump sum of $306,000.