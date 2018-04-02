Ellie Goulding & Boyfriend Caspar Jopling Catch a Flight on Easter

Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling caught a flight on Easter Sunday!

The 31-year-old entertainer and her beau were seen heading through JFK Airport with their luggage on Sunday (April 1) in New York City.

If you don’t know, Ellie and Caspar have been linked since last year. We got photos of the couple soaking up the sun while vacationing in Italy over the summer.

