Top Stories
Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 9:05 am

Ellie Goulding & Boyfriend Caspar Jopling Catch a Flight on Easter

Ellie Goulding & Boyfriend Caspar Jopling Catch a Flight on Easter

Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling caught a flight on Easter Sunday!

The 31-year-old entertainer and her beau were seen heading through JFK Airport with their luggage on Sunday (April 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Goulding

If you don’t know, Ellie and Caspar have been linked since last year. We got photos of the couple soaking up the sun while vacationing in Italy over the summer.

See the newest photos of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling below…
Just Jared on Facebook
ellie goulding casper jopling jfk 01
ellie goulding casper jopling jfk 02
ellie goulding casper jopling jfk 03
ellie goulding casper jopling jfk 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Caspar Jopling, Ellie Goulding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr