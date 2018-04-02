Mon, 02 April 2018 at 9:05 am
Ellie Goulding & Boyfriend Caspar Jopling Catch a Flight on Easter
Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling caught a flight on Easter Sunday!
The 31-year-old entertainer and her beau were seen heading through JFK Airport with their luggage on Sunday (April 1) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Goulding
If you don’t know, Ellie and Caspar have been linked since last year. We got photos of the couple soaking up the sun while vacationing in Italy over the summer.
See the newest photos of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Caspar Jopling, Ellie Goulding
Sponsored Links by ZergNet