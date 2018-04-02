Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 8:15 pm

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Proudly Premiere 'A Quiet Place'

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are all smiles on the red carpet at the A Quiet Place premiere on Monday (April 2) at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City.

The married couple plays a married couple on screen in the horror thriller, which was directed by John. They were joined on the red carpet by their on-screen kids Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

Emily‘s pregnant sister Felicity Blunt and her husband Stanley Tucci stepped out to show their support.

FYI: Emily is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. John is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the premiere…

