Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Proudly Premiere 'A Quiet Place'

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are all smiles on the red carpet at the A Quiet Place premiere on Monday (April 2) at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City.

The married couple plays a married couple on screen in the horror thriller, which was directed by John. They were joined on the red carpet by their on-screen kids Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

Emily‘s pregnant sister Felicity Blunt and her husband Stanley Tucci stepped out to show their support.

FYI: Emily is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. John is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the premiere…