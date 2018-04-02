Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 10:53 am

Giada De Laurentiis & Ellen 'Cheers' To Spring with Special Treats!

Giada De Laurentiis & Ellen 'Cheers' To Spring with Special Treats!

Giada De Laurentiis makes her return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (April 2), to teach Ellen how to make some Spring time goodies!

The 47-year-old chef and author demonstrates how to make a Italian-inspired slushies, avocado bean dip, and Ellen hilariously attempts to toss dough while making Positano heart-shaped pizzas.

Giada also talked about opening up her second restaurant in Las Vegas, Pronto by Giada at Caesars Palace, and revealed she’s got a third one coming in Baltimore called GDL Italian by Giada.

Watch her full appearance below…


