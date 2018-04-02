Here's How Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Spent Easter Weekend in Hawaii with Their 3 Kids

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited on Easter weekend in Hawaii with their three kids.

Ben is currently in Hawaii filming Triple Frontier, and Jennifer and the kids – Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 – met him there.

“They made a family trip to interact with dolphins, sea lions and stingrays,” an insider told People about what they did on their vacation. “They spent several hours at the park and looked like they had the best time. The kids were all very interested in learning about the animals. They all seem like huge dolphin fans.”

“Jen seemed excited about the trip. She hasn’t been to Hawaii for a while and always loved it,” the insider continued. Jennifer stayed at a resort and spent time with a gal pal in Hawaii while the kids also spent time with Ben at a home he’s staying in during filming.

“The kids love when they all spend time together,” another source said. “As long as Ben keeps working on himself, Jen is happy. She will continue to support him because it benefits the kids.”