Iggy Azalea Shares Her Opinion on How We View Monogamy & Why We Assume All Relationships are Monogamous

Iggy Azalea has a suggestion about the way we view monogamy and relationships as a society.

“THIS [QUESTION] IS NOT RELATED TO ME. I AM SINGLE,” Iggy began, adding, “I just wanna know, why is it we all automatically assume everyone in a relationship; is in a traditional/monogamous relationship? We should stop assuming that.”

“I guess im thinking about the subject because we all talk so much more about sexuality, gender etc. and the ability for those things to be more complex and fluid. But relationships seem to still be assumed to be TRADITIONAL and MONOGAMOUS. why?” she continued.

