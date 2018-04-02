Jared Leto & 30 Seconds to Mars Perform in Subway Stations in NYC - Watch Now!

Jared Leto and his band 30 Seconds to Mars are taking over New York City!

The group traveled across the Big Apple on Monday afternoon (April 2), making stops to perform songs from their upcoming album America and some old favorites.

The band gave impromptu performances in Times Square, Penn Station and even random subway stations.

Lucky fans were able to track where the band was headed next on their Instagram story and eventually a massive crowd began following the band!

America is set to be released on April 6th.

Check out a video of one of their performance below…