Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 7:38 pm

Jared Leto & 30 Seconds to Mars Perform in Subway Stations in NYC - Watch Now!

Jared Leto & 30 Seconds to Mars Perform in Subway Stations in NYC - Watch Now!

Jared Leto and his band 30 Seconds to Mars are taking over New York City!

The group traveled across the Big Apple on Monday afternoon (April 2), making stops to perform songs from their upcoming album America and some old favorites.

The band gave impromptu performances in Times Square, Penn Station and even random subway stations.

Lucky fans were able to track where the band was headed next on their Instagram story and eventually a massive crowd began following the band!

America is set to be released on April 6th.

Check out a video of one of their performance below…
Just Jared on Facebook
jared leto performs at penn station 01
jared leto performs at penn station 02
jared leto performs at penn station 03
jared leto performs at penn station 04
jared leto performs at penn station 05
jared leto performs at penn station 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 30 Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    a depraved man acting like a child