Jay-Z Praises Snoop Dogg & Eminem in David Letterman Interview Preview - Watch Here!

In a first look for Friday’s (April 6) premiere of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Jay-Z breaks down what makes a great rapper!

“You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything,” the 48-year-old rapper tells the former late-show host before praising his pal Snoop Dogg. “I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice, like he can say ‘One-two-three into the four,’ I was like ‘Oh my god.’ It just sounds good, right?”

Jay-Z also praises Eminem‘s “amazing cadence and syncopation. You almost become a percussion inside the music. So there’s multiple ways to be really good. Some people just have it all.”

Jay-Z‘s episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix this Friday, April 7th – Watch the trailer below!



The Good Rappers | My Next Guest Needs No Introduction | Netflix