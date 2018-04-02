Top Stories
Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 1:12 pm

Jay-Z Praises Snoop Dogg & Eminem in David Letterman Interview Preview - Watch Here!

Jay-Z Praises Snoop Dogg & Eminem in David Letterman Interview Preview - Watch Here!

In a first look for Friday’s (April 6) premiere of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Jay-Z breaks down what makes a great rapper!

“You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything,” the 48-year-old rapper tells the former late-show host before praising his pal Snoop Dogg. “I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice, like he can say ‘One-two-three into the four,’ I was like ‘Oh my god.’ It just sounds good, right?”

Jay-Z also praises Eminem‘s “amazing cadence and syncopation. You almost become a percussion inside the music. So there’s multiple ways to be really good. Some people just have it all.”

Jay-Z‘s episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix this Friday, April 7th – Watch the trailer below!


The Good Rappers | My Next Guest Needs No Introduction | Netflix
Just Jared on Facebook
jay z praises snoop dogg eminem in david letterman interview 01
jay z praises snoop dogg eminem in david letterman interview 02
jay z praises snoop dogg eminem in david letterman interview 03

Photos: Joe Pugliese / Netflix
Posted to: David Letterman, Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr