Mon, 02 April 2018 at 6:17 pm

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Photo of Him Holding Daughter George!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Photo of Him Holding Daughter George!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared a cute new photo of himself and his newborn daughter George!

The 51-year-old The Walking Dead actor and his wife Hilarie Burton welcomed their second child together on February 16.

“My girl. Got her daddy wrapped but good,” Jeffrey captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

Hilarie shared the first photos of George about a month ago. The couple are also parents to a son named Gus, who was born in 2010.
  • Sara

    They named their daughter George? How incredibly stupid. Why is it that celebrities seem determined to give their children the most idiotic names ever? They could have named her Georgia if they liked the name George.