Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Photo of Him Holding Daughter George!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared a cute new photo of himself and his newborn daughter George!

The 51-year-old The Walking Dead actor and his wife Hilarie Burton welcomed their second child together on February 16.

“My girl. Got her daddy wrapped but good,” Jeffrey captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

Hilarie shared the first photos of George about a month ago. The couple are also parents to a son named Gus, who was born in 2010.