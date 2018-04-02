Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 10:22 pm

Jenna Dewan Steps Out Hours Before Announcing Split From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Steps Out Hours Before Announcing Split From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan was spotted out and about just hours before announcing her split from Channing Tatum.

The 37-year-old actress was seen as she headed to a yoga class on Monday morning (April 2) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan

Jenna seems like she may have been distracted as she left her car door open as she walked towards her yoga studio.

Thankfully, she quickly realized and returned to her car to shut the door!

Later in the day, Jenna made a stop at Joan’s On Third for lunch before running some more errands.

In case you missed it, read Jenna and Channing‘s statement about their split.

