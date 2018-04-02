Jenna Dewan Steps Out Hours Before Announcing Split From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan was spotted out and about just hours before announcing her split from Channing Tatum.

The 37-year-old actress was seen as she headed to a yoga class on Monday morning (April 2) in Studio City, Calif.

Jenna seems like she may have been distracted as she left her car door open as she walked towards her yoga studio.

Thankfully, she quickly realized and returned to her car to shut the door!

Later in the day, Jenna made a stop at Joan’s On Third for lunch before running some more errands.

