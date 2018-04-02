Jennifer Garner Mourns the Loss of Pet Chicken Regina George

Jennifer Garner‘s beloved pet chicken Regina George has sadly passed away.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the sad news about the chicken passing due to natural causes.

“Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. 🐔💔 #shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife,” Jennifer captioned the video.

Jennifer has shared lots of funny moments with Regina, including a cute video where she read the news to the animal.

Check out Jennifer‘s touching tribute to Regina George below…