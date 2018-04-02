Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 8:04 pm

Jennifer Garner Mourns the Loss of Pet Chicken Regina George

Jennifer Garner Mourns the Loss of Pet Chicken Regina George

Jennifer Garner‘s beloved pet chicken Regina George has sadly passed away.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the sad news about the chicken passing due to natural causes.

“Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. 🐔💔 #shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife,” Jennifer captioned the video.

Jennifer has shared lots of funny moments with Regina, including a cute video where she read the news to the animal.

Check out Jennifer‘s touching tribute to Regina George below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    Good PR but this disgusting woman has many secrets

  • Jenni

    She’s losing her crackers