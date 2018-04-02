Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 1:41 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Step Out for Chic Easter Dinner Date!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Step Out for Chic Easter Dinner Date!

Jennifer Lopez keeps it chic and classy while stepping out of her car on Sunday evening (April 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 48-year-old actress was joined by her beau Alex Rodriguez as they were spotted looking glamorous for their Easter Sunday dinner date at Craig’s restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

That same day, Jennifer was spotted rocking bunny ears as she made her way to the gym solo. JLo ditched the ears in her car before getting her workout in.

Jennifer and Alex were last seen together hitting up the gym earlier in the week.
