Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson & Their 2 Kids Wear Matching Easter Looks in Cute Family Pic!

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson coordinated their family Easter outfits!

In the photo, it looks like Jessica and their daughter Maxwell, 5, wore matching dresses while Eric and their son Ace, 4, wore matching suits. Too cute!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson

“Happy Easter from my family to yours! 🐣🐰 🌺 #yeswematch #twinning,” Jessica captioned the photo on her Instagram account. Check out the adorable family photo below!

In addition, Jessica posted to her Instagram Story all day to show her family’s celebration. Check out more from Jessica and her kids in the gallery!