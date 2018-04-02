Top Stories
Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 9:30 am

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson & Their 2 Kids Wear Matching Easter Looks in Cute Family Pic!

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson & Their 2 Kids Wear Matching Easter Looks in Cute Family Pic!

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson coordinated their family Easter outfits!

In the photo, it looks like Jessica and their daughter Maxwell, 5, wore matching dresses while Eric and their son Ace, 4, wore matching suits. Too cute!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson

“Happy Easter from my family to yours! 🐣🐰 🌺 #yeswematch #twinning,” Jessica captioned the photo on her Instagram account. Check out the adorable family photo below!

In addition, Jessica posted to her Instagram Story all day to show her family’s celebration. Check out more from Jessica and her kids in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica simpson family easter 01
jessica simpson family easter 02
jessica simpson family easter 03
jessica simpson family easter 04
jessica simpson family easter 05
jessica simpson family easter 06

Photos: Getty, Instagram Story
Posted to: Ace Johnson, Celebrity Babies, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr