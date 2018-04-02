Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Third Child, Shares First Pic

Congratulations are in order for Jessie James Decker and her husband, football player Eric Decker – they just welcomed their third child!

The 29-year-old country singer and reality TV star gave birth on Saturday (March 31) to a baby boy named Forrest.

“Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love 🙏🏼❤️,” Jessie wrote on Instagram along with the little one’s first photo.

This is the third child for the married couple, who tied the knot in June 2013. They are also the parents of daughter Vivianne, 4, and son Eric Jr., 2.

