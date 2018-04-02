Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 5:13 pm

Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Third Child, Shares First Pic

Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Third Child, Shares First Pic

Congratulations are in order for Jessie James Decker and her husband, football player Eric Decker – they just welcomed their third child!

The 29-year-old country singer and reality TV star gave birth on Saturday (March 31) to a baby boy named Forrest.

Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love 🙏🏼❤️,” Jessie wrote on Instagram along with the little one’s first photo.

This is the third child for the married couple, who tied the knot in June 2013. They are also the parents of daughter Vivianne, 4, and son Eric Jr., 2.

Click inside to see the baby’s first photo…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Eric Decker, Forrest Decker, Jessie James Decker

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr