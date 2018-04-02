Karlie Kloss: 'I've Build Really Amazing Friendships - Some That Last, Some That Don't'

Karlie Kloss gets her close up for Porter‘s summer issue, available to purchase on April 6.

Here’s what the 25-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On her long-term relationship with Joshua Kushner (brother of Trump’s aide, and son-in-law, Jared): “It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life, Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

On the importance of her friendships: “I’ve built really amazing friendships – some that last, some that don’t. A couple have become some of the most important relationships in my life, in particular those I’ve been in the trenches with, such as Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls, Toni Garrn and Lily Aldridge. We started as girls and we’ve grown up together, and I know if I need anything, I can call them up and they will be there for me, just like my friends from kindergarten.”

On sexual harassment: “My experiences have been incredibly positive, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t dark corners of the industry and dark things that have happened. The fact that everything is surfacing in this moment and that light is being brought to these stories is not only incredibly important for the awareness of those truths, but will actually lead to ongoing conversation and future change.”

FYI: Karlie is wearing Celine.

