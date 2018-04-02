Top Stories
Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 1:00 pm

Kendra Wilkinson Breaks Down, Hints at Split From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Breaks Down, Hints at Split From Hank Baskett

After rumors swirled, Kendra Wilkinson announced that she is splitting from her husband of almost nine years, Hank Baskett.

“10 years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough,” Kendra said while fighting tears in a series of Instagram Story videos. “I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will.”

After collecting herself, Kendra added, “Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you.”

The couple have two kids together, son Hank Baskett IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary Baskett, 3.

See screenshots from Kendra’s emotional videos…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendra wilkinson hank baskett split 01
kendra wilkinson hank baskett split 02
kendra wilkinson hank baskett split 03
kendra wilkinson hank baskett split 04
kendra wilkinson hank baskett split 05
kendra wilkinson hank baskett split 06
kendra wilkinson hank baskett split 07
kendra wilkinson hank baskett split 08
kendra wilkinson hank baskett split 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr