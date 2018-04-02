Kendra Wilkinson Breaks Down, Hints at Split From Hank Baskett

After rumors swirled, Kendra Wilkinson announced that she is splitting from her husband of almost nine years, Hank Baskett.

“10 years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough,” Kendra said while fighting tears in a series of Instagram Story videos. “I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will.”

After collecting herself, Kendra added, “Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you.”

The couple have two kids together, son Hank Baskett IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary Baskett, 3.

See screenshots from Kendra’s emotional videos…

