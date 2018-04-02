Lupita Nyong'o & Angela Bassett Reunite to Watch a Broadway Show Together!

Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett pose together backstage following a performance of the Broadway play Children of a Lesser God on Sunday (April 1) at Studio 54 in New York City.

The Black Panther co-stars spent their Easter Sunday together watching the performance and they went backstage to greet actors Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff, as well as director Kenny Leon.

“The Queen Mother and I went to see Kenny Leon’s Broadway play, CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD. It was EXQUISITE!! Lauren Ridloff is luminous – you cannot take your eyes off her, Joshua Jackson is a straight up BAWSS and the rest of the cast is dizzyingly talented and exact. The chemistry in the love story produces solid matter that you will want to snack on. And the costumes by Dede Ayite are poetry,” Lupita wrote in her rave review on Instagram.

