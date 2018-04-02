Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 12:54 pm

Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons, Panic! at the Disco & More Lead Capital One Jam Fest 2018!

Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons, Panic! at the Disco & More Lead Capital One Jam Fest 2018!

Adam Levine sings his heart out on stage as he performs alongside his Maroon 5 bandmates at day three of the 2018 NCAA March Madness Music Festival held at Hemisfair on Sunday (April 1) in San Antonio, Texas.

The 39-year-old singer helped closed the weekend with a performance packed with their hits and had the crowd going their whole set with songs including “What Lovers Do,” “Sugar,” “Don’t Love Wanna Know,” “Moves Like Jagger” and “Payphone.”

Also performing during day two and three were Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Daya, Luis Fonsi, Panic! at the Disco, Cold War Kids and much more.

The 2018 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is a free, three-day live music celebration, put on by The NCAA and Turner Live Events, alongside official NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Coca-Cola, and Capital One.

