Matt Damon Relaxes at the Beach with Wife Luciana

Matt Damon holds a surf board while taking a walk along the beach with his wife Luciana on Thursday (March 29) in Sydney, Australia.

The married couple was joined at the beach by friend Elsa Pataky and their kids (not pictured).

Days later, Matt, Luciana, and Elsa were joined for Easter weekend celebrations by Chris Hemsworth. The two couples have been very close for the last few years and their families are often seen spending time together.

30+ pictures inside of Matt Damon at the beach with his wife…