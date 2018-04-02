Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 6:51 pm

Matt Damon Relaxes at the Beach with Wife Luciana

Matt Damon Relaxes at the Beach with Wife Luciana

Matt Damon holds a surf board while taking a walk along the beach with his wife Luciana on Thursday (March 29) in Sydney, Australia.

The married couple was joined at the beach by friend Elsa Pataky and their kids (not pictured).

Days later, Matt, Luciana, and Elsa were joined for Easter weekend celebrations by Chris Hemsworth. The two couples have been very close for the last few years and their families are often seen spending time together.

30+ pictures inside of Matt Damon at the beach with his wife…

matt damon beach australia luciana damon 01
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 02
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 03
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 04
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 05
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 06
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 07
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 08
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 09
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 10
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 11
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 12
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 13
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 14
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 15
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 16
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 17
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 18
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 19
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 20
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 21
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 22
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 23
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 24
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 25
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 26
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 27
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 28
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 29
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 30
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 31
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 32
matt damon beach australia luciana damon 33

Photos: BackGrid USA
