Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 9:21 pm

Meghan Trainor Sports Selena Quintanilla Shirt While Shopping With Fiance Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor Sports Selena Quintanilla Shirt While Shopping With Fiance Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla today.

The 24-year-old “No Excuses” singer and her fiance Daryl Sabara were spotted doing some shopping on Rodeo Drive on Monday (April 2) in Los Angeles, two days after the 23-year anniversary of Selena‘s untimely death.

Meghan wore a black and white Selena top that said “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” on the sleeve, along with Pink sweatpants and sneakers. Daryl rocked a blue sweater and black pants.

Meghan carried a Lancer bag on her arm, and Daryl carried a book.

They held hands as they strolled, and Meghan was seen resting her head on his shoulder.

The two just got back from a trip to London, England.
Just Jared on Facebook
meghan trainor and fiance daryl sabara hold hands for rodeo drive shopping trip 01
meghan trainor and fiance daryl sabara hold hands for rodeo drive shopping trip 02
meghan trainor and fiance daryl sabara hold hands for rodeo drive shopping trip 03
meghan trainor and fiance daryl sabara hold hands for rodeo drive shopping trip 04
meghan trainor and fiance daryl sabara hold hands for rodeo drive shopping trip 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, Selena Quintanilla

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr