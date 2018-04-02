Meghan Trainor Sports Selena Quintanilla Shirt While Shopping With Fiance Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla today.

The 24-year-old “No Excuses” singer and her fiance Daryl Sabara were spotted doing some shopping on Rodeo Drive on Monday (April 2) in Los Angeles, two days after the 23-year anniversary of Selena‘s untimely death.

Meghan wore a black and white Selena top that said “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” on the sleeve, along with Pink sweatpants and sneakers. Daryl rocked a blue sweater and black pants.

Meghan carried a Lancer bag on her arm, and Daryl carried a book.

They held hands as they strolled, and Meghan was seen resting her head on his shoulder.

The two just got back from a trip to London, England.