Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 4:24 pm

Orlando Bloom Shares Easter Photos with His Son Flynn!

Orlando Bloom Shares Easter Photos with His Son Flynn!

Orlando Bloom celebrated Easter Sunday with his son Flynn and he shared some cute footage from their day together!

The 41-year-old actor, who just flew home from his trip to Japan to visit seemingly on-again girlfriend Katy Perry, took Flynn to an Easter party where there was a petting zoo and fun activities.

Orlando shared a video of his dog Mighty chasing after a bunny in the petting zoo. He also shared a clip of Flynn and other kids cracking open a golden duck with a hammer.

Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom easter flynn 01
orlando bloom easter flynn 02
orlando bloom easter flynn 03
orlando bloom easter flynn 04

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Easter, Flynn Bloom, Orlando Bloom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr
  • Miss Plum

    Such a great dad!!

  • bbm

    cute! but why post a pic of your child if you’re going to cover his face? just don’t post it!

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    he looks so happy after finally coming out

  • Jilly Beam

    What?