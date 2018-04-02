Mon, 02 April 2018 at 4:24 pm
Orlando Bloom Shares Easter Photos with His Son Flynn!
Orlando Bloom celebrated Easter Sunday with his son Flynn and he shared some cute footage from their day together!
The 41-year-old actor, who just flew home from his trip to Japan to visit seemingly on-again girlfriend Katy Perry, took Flynn to an Easter party where there was a petting zoo and fun activities.
Orlando shared a video of his dog Mighty chasing after a bunny in the petting zoo. He also shared a clip of Flynn and other kids cracking open a golden duck with a hammer.
