See What Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Wrote to John Legend After 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Performance

Chrissy Teigen live tweeted John Legend‘s performance as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar during NBC’s live concert on Sunday (April 1) – and she had the funniest tweet to her hubby after the show.

If you followed along with Chrissy, she kept commenting on how many of the characters were wearing deep V-neck shirts.

“I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified,” she tweeted at one point, later adding, “THE V’S. THEY ARE A’DEEPENING.”

Well, after the show, John tweeted, “I had so much fun tonight! Thank you to our beautiful team! Such a talented group put this show together. I’m honored to have been a part of it. #jesuschristsuperstarlive.”

Chrissy responded to John‘s tweet, “The deeper the V the closer to god.”