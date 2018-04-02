Top Stories
Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 8:45 am

See What Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Wrote to John Legend After 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Performance

See What Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Wrote to John Legend After 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Performance

Chrissy Teigen live tweeted John Legend‘s performance as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar during NBC’s live concert on Sunday (April 1) – and she had the funniest tweet to her hubby after the show.

If you followed along with Chrissy, she kept commenting on how many of the characters were wearing deep V-neck shirts.

“I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified,” she tweeted at one point, later adding, “THE V’S. THEY ARE A’DEEPENING.”

Well, after the show, John tweeted, “I had so much fun tonight! Thank you to our beautiful team! Such a talented group put this show together. I’m honored to have been a part of it. #jesuschristsuperstarlive.”

Chrissy responded to John‘s tweet, “The deeper the V the closer to god.”
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen said to john legend 01
chrissy teigen said to john legend 02
chrissy teigen said to john legend 03
chrissy teigen said to john legend 04
chrissy teigen said to john legend 05
chrissy teigen said to john legend 06
chrissy teigen said to john legend 07
chrissy teigen said to john legend 08
chrissy teigen said to john legend 09
chrissy teigen said to john legend 10
chrissy teigen said to john legend 11
chrissy teigen said to john legend 12
chrissy teigen said to john legend 13
chrissy teigen said to john legend 14
chrissy teigen said to john legend 15

Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Jesus Christ Superstar, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr
  • Casey C

    ‘hilariously’ is basically the most overused word you have for CT. she pay you to use it several times a day?

  • Stoni

    Sounds better than stupid