Mon, 02 April 2018 at 8:25 pm

Selena Gomez Carries a Bible While Leaving Pilates Class

Selena Gomez Carries a Bible While Leaving Pilates Class

Selena Gomez got in a post-Easter workout!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer was spotted wrapping up a Pilates session on Monday (April 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She sported a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a black sweater that said “Sinners” on the sleeve draped over her shoulders.

She finished off her look with blue nail polish and a pink scrunchie on her arm, letting her hair flow freely.

Selena carried a Bible in her hand as she made her way to her car.

The day before, Selena donned a floral dress for an afternoon church service.
selena gomez carries bible while leaving pilates class 01
selena gomez carries bible while leaving pilates class 02
selena gomez carries bible while leaving pilates class 03
selena gomez carries bible while leaving pilates class 04
selena gomez carries bible while leaving pilates class 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Selena Gomez

