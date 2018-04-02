Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 11:19 pm

Selma Blair Doesn't Have Hard Feels About Losing 'Dawson's Creek' Role to Katie Holmes

Selma Blair still has a lot of love for Katie Holmes, even though she beat her out for the starring role in Dawson’s Creek!

In honor of Creek Week, the 45-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo with Katie and Sarah Michelle Geller.

“In honor of #creekweek and all things new again. I have always admired these ladies. Even if I didn’t get the part of #joeypotter. That role was all @katieholmes212 and I loved watching her from the start,” Selma wrote.

She added, “I auditioned for #Buffy but didn’t even come close. But I have a friend for life 💛 love you @sarahmgellar this was the night we won #bestkiss #mtvmovieawards2000″

Check out the cute photo below…

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

Photos: Getty
