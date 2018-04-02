Seth Rogen Tells 'Ellen' That Stormy Daniels Told Him About Alleged Trump Affair A Decade Ago

Seth Rogen makes a fun appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (April 2), and dishes about his longtime relationship with Stormy Daniels!

The 35-year-old actor and co-founder of Hilarity for Charity told Ellen that he’s been aware of her alleged tryst with U.S. President Donald Trump for about a decade.

Stormy actually acted in two of Seth‘s most popular flicks: Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. “I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time, and I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago,” Seth said. “At the time, when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could’ve said.”

Later, Seth‘s wife Lauren Miller joins them for a round of “Pie Face” where Ellen gives them a check for $10,000 to their organization Hilarity for Charity, courtesy of Shutterfly – Watch more after the cut!



Seth Rogen Knew of the Stormy Daniels Affair Years Ago

Seth Rogen and His Wife Lauren Play ‘Pie Face’