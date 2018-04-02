Top Stories
Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 11:50 am

The Best Celebrity Easter Photos Revealed!

The Best Celebrity Easter Photos Revealed!
  • See all the best celebrity photos from Easter 2018 – TMZ
  • Did Bella Thorne really just make this announcement?! – Just Jared Jr
  • This is a big clue about Selena Gomez‘s former relationship… – Lainey Gossip
  • The Rock is opening up about a time in his life where he was severely depressed – TooFab
  • Is this rapper secretly a quarterback!? – MTV
  • This classic movie is getting rebooted and fans are excited – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Easter, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr