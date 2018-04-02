Mon, 02 April 2018 at 11:50 am
The Best Celebrity Easter Photos Revealed!
- See all the best celebrity photos from Easter 2018 – TMZ
- Did Bella Thorne really just make this announcement?! – Just Jared Jr
- This is a big clue about Selena Gomez‘s former relationship… – Lainey Gossip
- The Rock is opening up about a time in his life where he was severely depressed – TooFab
- Is this rapper secretly a quarterback!? – MTV
- This classic movie is getting rebooted and fans are excited – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook