Top Stories
Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 11:33 am

The Chainsmokers Debut 'Everybody Hates Me' Music Video!

The Chainsmokers Debut 'Everybody Hates Me' Music Video!

The Chainsmokers have just released the official video for their latest single “Everybody Hates Me,” and you can watch it right here!

“Just dropped the EBHM music video! Very proud and inspired to have worked with @RoryKramer on this,” the Grammy Award-winning artist-producer duo – Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall – wrote on their Twitter account.

This is the third track The Chainsmokers have released this year, following “Sick Boy” and “You Owe Me.”

On Friday (March 30), The Chainsmokers announced their new documentary series, The Chainsmokers – Memories, exclusively on Apple Music. The first six episodes of the series are available now.


The Chainsmokers – ‘Everybody Hates Me’ (Music Video)
