These Might Be Some of the Final Photos of Jared Leto's Beard!

Jared Leto steps out in a matching blue beanie and sweatshirt while out and about in the downtown area of New York City on Saturday (March 31).

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning entertainer was seen with his bushy beard and these could be some of the final photos of him with the beard.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

Jared has told fans he will shave the beard off if his band Thirty Seconds to Mars goes to number one with their new album America, which will come out on Friday!