Mon, 02 April 2018 at 11:24 pm

Tobey Maguire Hits the Gym With Mystery Woman in LA - See Pics!

Tobey Maguire Hits the Gym With Mystery Woman in LA - See Pics!

Tobey Maguire got in a post-Easter workout with a female acquaintance.

The 42-year-old Spider-Man actor was spotted leaving the gym with her on Monday (April 2) in Los Angeles.

They also reportedly stepped out together last week in New York.

Tobey rocked a black t-shirt, black and white Nike shorts, black sneakers, and shades, while she wore a purple and green Nike sports bra, black leggings, an orange sweatshirt tied around her waist, striped socks, and grey Nike sneakers.

She also carried a white Gucci purse, and they carried matching water bottles.

Last week, Tobey and ex-wife Jennifer Meyer reunited to take their kids to the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, where the duo recreated the American Gothic painting.
