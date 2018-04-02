Tom Hardy Went In on a James Bond April Fools Prank!

Tom Hardy was in on an April Fools Day prank that had some fans tricked into thinking he was taking over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.

The 40-year-old Venom actor posted a screenshot of an article that read, “Daniel Craig QUITS – Tom Hardy Cast as NEW 007.”

He captioned the screenshot, “Dammit I was in my tux and on the runway Gtg.” The photo was posted on April Fools Day

Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to the fake news, with some reactions including, “This Tom Hardy as the new James Bond over Daniel Craig and James Norton story better not be a April fools joke cause I’m screeching,” “TOM HARDY IS THE NEW JAMES BOND AND I PROMISE THIS ISNT AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE,” and more.

Daniel officially returned he would return as James Bond for another film over the summer. There’s been no word as to who will take over the iconic role when Daniel steps away.