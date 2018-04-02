Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Easter Card from Daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham got the sweetest gift from her 6-year-old daughter Harper on Easter Sunday (April 1)!

The 43-year-old businesswoman took to her Instagram to share a sweet video of her opening an Easter card from her Harper with the the caption, “Kisses at Easter x.”

Opening up the card, a sweet message was revealed which read: “Dear superhero mummy, you are so pretty and so funny like you always are. Love best girl Harper,” Harper wrote along with a cute drawing of the pair.

Pictured: Victoria sitting in a private box with her hubby David Beckham and their kids Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper while watching a tennis match at the Miami Open on Sunday (April 1) at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Fla.