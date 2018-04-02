Top Stories
Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After an Altercation at Six Flags

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

You Have to See How Beyonce Is Preparing for Her Coachella Performance

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 9:41 am

Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Easter Card from Daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Easter Card from Daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham got the sweetest gift from her 6-year-old daughter Harper on Easter Sunday (April 1)!

The 43-year-old businesswoman took to her Instagram to share a sweet video of her opening an Easter card from her Harper with the the caption, “Kisses at Easter x.”

Opening up the card, a sweet message was revealed which read: “Dear superhero mummy, you are so pretty and so funny like you always are. Love best girl Harper,” Harper wrote along with a cute drawing of the pair.

Pictured: Victoria sitting in a private box with her hubby David Beckham and their kids Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper while watching a tennis match at the Miami Open on Sunday (April 1) at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Fla.


Kisses at Easter x 🐣🐣🐣🐣

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Just Jared on Facebook
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 01
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 02
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 03
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 04
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 05
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 06
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 07
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 08
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 09
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 10
victoria beckham shares sweet easter card from daughter harper 11

Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham, Celebrity Babies, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr