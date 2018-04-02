Top Stories
Mon, 02 April 2018 at 11:05 am

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dead, Anti-Apartheid Activist Passes Away at 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dead, Anti-Apartheid Activist Passes Away at 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of Nelson Mandela, has passed away at the age of 81.

“She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year,” family spokesman Victor Dlamini said in a statement (via BBC). “She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

Winnie was a South African anti-apartheid activist and politician and she held several government positions over the course of her life. Winnie was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years and campaigned for his release from prison while he was incarcerated. They divorced in 1996.

Our thoughts are with Winnie‘s loved ones during this time.
Photos: Getty
