Amanda Seyfried Heads to Easter Party With Friends in LA

Amanda Seyfried kept it casual while stepping out for an Easter party!

The 32-year-old Mean Girls actress was spotted heading into the event on Sunday (April 1) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a long-sleeve white top, ripped blue jeans, and grey sneakers. She also carried a water bottle and a black purse with a butterfly print.

“Happy Easter indeed #happyeaster,” Amanda captioned the Instagram photo below that same day.

You can catch Amanda in the upcoming thriller First Reformed, set to hit theaters on May 18. Watch the trailer here!