'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 6:00 am

Amanda Seyfried Heads to Easter Party With Friends in LA

Amanda Seyfried kept it casual while stepping out for an Easter party!

The 32-year-old Mean Girls actress was spotted heading into the event on Sunday (April 1) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a long-sleeve white top, ripped blue jeans, and grey sneakers. She also carried a water bottle and a black purse with a butterfly print.

“Happy Easter indeed #happyeaster,” Amanda captioned the Instagram photo below that same day.

You can catch Amanda in the upcoming thriller First Reformed, set to hit theaters on May 18. Watch the trailer here!

