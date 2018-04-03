Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 2:14 pm

Amber Heard Visits Syrian Refugees in Jordan with SAMS!

Amber Heard Visits Syrian Refugees in Jordan with SAMS!

Amber Heard spent the day today (April 3) at the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan supporting the humanitarian organization Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)!

“I feel so humbled and honored to have spent the day learning from such amazing souls… among them, the ‘Tigers’ of Zaatari…,” the 31-year-old actress and activist captioned with her Instagram post. “These beautiful warriors have reminded me of what real strength looks like. Thank you.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

Joined and inspired by her close Syrian-American friend Rami Sarabi, Amber visited the SAMS multi-specialty medical center where she met with Syrian refugees who are receiving free medical care by SAMS physicians and volunteers.

Also while at the camp, Amber visited UNHCR’s IRD community center where she met with a group of young women and girls as well as a school operated by UNICEF.


Real strength comes from some place far deeper but while we’re here……

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard visits syrian refugees in jordan with sams 01.
amber heard visits syrian refugees in jordan with sams 02
amber heard visits syrian refugees in jordan with sams 03
amber heard visits syrian refugees in jordan with sams 04
amber heard visits syrian refugees in jordan with sams 05
amber heard visits syrian refugees in jordan with sams 06
amber heard visits syrian refugees in jordan with sams 07

Photos: TheKrimGroup
Posted to: Amber Heard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • akemi

    always with the tone-deaf reactions and expressions…must be all the blow, which is obvious btw