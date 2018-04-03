Amber Heard Visits Syrian Refugees in Jordan with SAMS!

Amber Heard spent the day today (April 3) at the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan supporting the humanitarian organization Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)!

“I feel so humbled and honored to have spent the day learning from such amazing souls… among them, the ‘Tigers’ of Zaatari…,” the 31-year-old actress and activist captioned with her Instagram post. “These beautiful warriors have reminded me of what real strength looks like. Thank you.”

Joined and inspired by her close Syrian-American friend Rami Sarabi, Amber visited the SAMS multi-specialty medical center where she met with Syrian refugees who are receiving free medical care by SAMS physicians and volunteers.

Also while at the camp, Amber visited UNHCR’s IRD community center where she met with a group of young women and girls as well as a school operated by UNICEF.