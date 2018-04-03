Aubrey Plaza & Dan Stevens Celebrate 'Legion' Season Two Premiere!

Aubrey Plaza and Dan Stevens are ready for the new season of Legion!

The co-stars stepped out at the Legion season two premiere on Monday night (April 2) at DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aubrey Plaza

They were joined by their cast mates Rachel Keller, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Jean Smart and series creator Noah Hawley.

Dan was also accompanied by his wife Susie Stevens.

The new season of Legion is set to premiere on FX on April 3rd.

Make sure to check out a teaser below…