'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 2:51 am

Aubrey Plaza & Dan Stevens Celebrate 'Legion' Season Two Premiere!

Aubrey Plaza and Dan Stevens are ready for the new season of Legion!

The co-stars stepped out at the Legion season two premiere on Monday night (April 2) at DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

They were joined by their cast mates Rachel Keller, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Jean Smart and series creator Noah Hawley.

Dan was also accompanied by his wife Susie Stevens.

The new season of Legion is set to premiere on FX on April 3rd.

Make sure to check out a teaser below…

