Tue, 03 April 2018 at 12:00 pm
Cardi B Is Defending Her Album Cover Amid Lawsuit
- Here’s why Cardi B‘s album cover has caused her to be sued – TMZ
- You won’t believe the color of Kylie Jenner‘s new lip kit – Just Jared Jr
- Everyone’s favorite couple supported everyone’s other favorite couple at their premiere last night! – Lainey Gossip
- People are breaking down over Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan‘s split – TooFab
- Amazing news for Riverdale fans! – MTV
- Good for Millie Bobby Brown! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook