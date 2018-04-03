Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 12:00 pm

Cardi B Is Defending Her Album Cover Amid Lawsuit

  • Here’s why Cardi B‘s album cover has caused her to be sued – TMZ
  • You won’t believe the color of Kylie Jenner‘s new lip kit – Just Jared Jr
  • Everyone’s favorite couple supported everyone’s other favorite couple at their premiere last night! – Lainey Gossip
  • People are breaking down over Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan‘s split – TooFab
  • Amazing news for Riverdale fans! – MTV
  • Good for Millie Bobby Brown! – Popsugar
Posted to: Cardi B, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr